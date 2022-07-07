SC Lottery
2 arrested in May killing in Summerville

The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May...
The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May homicide.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May homicide.

Lt. Chris Hirsch says 33-year-old Jasmine Jacques was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and 52-year-old James Bell was charged with murder.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says 66-year-old Richard E. Kelly, Jr. was found in his Driver Avenue home by police on May 24.

Brouthers said an autopsy revealed the manner of death as a homicide.

Hirsch says the two were taken into custody Tuesday at an address in Goose Creek with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Goose Creek Police Department.

Both were being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

