Charleston Co. Parks holding public meetings on comprehensive plan

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission is seeking public input on the park’s comprehensive plan.

The 10-year “Parks and Recreation for All” plan lays out the agency’s goals and identifies recreation priorities.

Officials are holding six public meetings to hear what residents want the priorities to be for the next 10 years.

The six meetings will take place over three days with the first two meetings being held on July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library and the Otranto Road Library in North Charleston.

Meetings will be held on July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown Charleston and St. Paul’s Hollywood Library and on July 21 at St. James Santee Elementary School in McClellanville and St. John’s High School on Johns Island.

An online survey is also available on the park’s website.

