Charleston Co. School District says Hampstead Mall plans will impact students, eastside community

CCSD is proposing a multi-use athletic field for students attending Early College High School during the day and opening it for public use at night and on weekends.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District will meet with community members Thursday to discuss updates to the plans for their section of Hampstead Mall, a park in downtown Charleston.

This park is one of the oldest in the city and was originally a large green space used by those in the community. Now, the district is proposing changes to their portion of Hamstead Mall.

In 1905 the space was divided into two sections when the city extended Columbus Street. It was then divided a second time into four sections in 1956 extending America Street.

The school district says the updates they’re planning to share at tonight’s meeting will impact students who attend Early College Highschool and the eastside community.

CCSD is proposing a multi-use athletic field for students attending Early College High School during the day and opening it for public use at night and on weekends.

It’s also been said the school district is looking at swapping out the current fence with a more decorative one that will lock at the entrance on Columbus Street.

People living in the area say they want the park to be open and used by everyone in the community.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. at Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus, Culinary Institute Building, 66 Columbus Street, Charleston, SC 29403.

