CofC baseball program under review from outside law firm

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has asked an outside law firm to conduct a review of the baseball program the school confirmed on Thursday.

CofC did not give any details into why the review was started or what possible actions they are looking into.

The school said they will have “no further comment until that review has concluded.”

They also noted that they appreciated the full and continued cooperation of head coach Chad Holbrook during this matter.

Unfortunately for the school this is not the first time they’ve had to look into off the field issues in their athletics department, or even on the baseball team specifically.

Back in 2017 head baseball coach Matt Heath was fired after an investigation by the school into allegations of abuse behavior by the coach towards his players. Heath, who accused Cougars Athletics Director Matt Roberts of firing him so he could hire Holbrook, would go on to sue CofC for wrongful termination. The two sides would settle in 2019 with Heath receiving $350,000 from the school.

In 2014, the school conducted multiple investigations into then head basketball coach Doug Wojcik for verbal and physical abuse. He would be fired weeks later.

