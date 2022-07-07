SC Lottery
Coroner IDs body found in burning shed

By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead inside a burning shed in Moncks Corner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Rayvonta Deas, 24, from North Charleston, was found dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical University of South Carolina.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said deputies responded to a call from Berkeley Roper Carnes just before midnight Tuesday for an injured teen.

While investigating the teen’s injury, deputies were told of another person who had been injured at another location, Drayton said.

Drayton said deputies responded to the 1700 block of Black Tom Road to search for a second victim where they located a shed that “appeared to have been set on fire.” A second victim was located inside the shed.

The sheriff’s office said they have requested assistance with the investigation from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office 843-719-4412.

