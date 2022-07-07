Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ladson woman who died Wednesday night at a shooting at a Rivers Avenue bar.

Zarria Mariah Gadsden, 22, died at the scene of the shooting at the North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered herself to detectives. Brown faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Jacobs said.

Officers and other emergency officials arrived on the scene and found a woman laying on the floor just inside the bar, a police report states.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday. (Live 5)

The responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died from her injuries, Jacobs said.

A report states officers located a shell casing outside of the front door while securing the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Brown was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

