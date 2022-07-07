SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips and Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ladson woman who died Wednesday night at a shooting at a Rivers Avenue bar.

Zarria Mariah Gadsden, 22, died at the scene of the shooting at the North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered herself to detectives. Brown faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Jacobs said.

Officers and other emergency officials arrived on the scene and found a woman laying on the floor just inside the bar, a police report states.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday.(Live 5)

The responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died from her injuries, Jacobs said.

A report states officers located a shell casing outside of the front door while securing the scene.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday.(Live 5)

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Brown was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

