Deputies investigating body found in shed

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a shed.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a shed.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said deputies responded to a call from Berkeley Roper Carnes just before midnight Tuesday for an injured teen.

While investigating the teen’s injury, deputies were told of another person who had been injured at another location, Drayton said.

Drayton said deputies responded to the 1700 block of Black Tom Road to search for a second victim where they located a shed that “appeared to have been set on fire.” A second victim was located inside the shed.

The sheriff’s office said they have requested assistance with the investigation from the State Law Enforcement Division.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office 843-719-4412.

