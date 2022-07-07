FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on Rivers Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an overturned tractor-trailer has lanes blocked early Thursday morning on Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police say all eastbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are blocked at the I-526 on-ramp.

Traffic on Rivers Avenue is being redirected onto I-526 West.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no injuries have been reported but the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

