SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on Rivers Ave

Police say an overturned tractor-trailer has lanes blocked early Thursday morning on Rivers...
Police say an overturned tractor-trailer has lanes blocked early Thursday morning on Rivers Avenue.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an overturned tractor-trailer has lanes blocked early Thursday morning on Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police say all eastbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are blocked at the I-526 on-ramp.

Traffic on Rivers Avenue is being redirected onto I-526 West.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no injuries have been reported but the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Latest News

CCSD is proposing a multi-use athletic field for students attending Early College High School...
Charleston Co. School District says Hampstead Mall plans will impact students, eastside community
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina welcomes CJ Cup to Congaree Golf Club
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Parks hosting public meetings on comprehensive plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston reveals draft plans to redistrict city council ahead of elections