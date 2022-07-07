SC Lottery
Georgetown deputies searching for missing teen

Landin Ellis, 16, was last seen on June 22, deputies say.
Landin Ellis, 16, was last seen on June 22, deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing for two weeks.

Landin Ellis, 16, was last seen on June 22, deputies say.

He is from the Murrells Inlet area and stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

