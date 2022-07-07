Georgetown man arrested on multiple drug charges

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces a dozen charges after deputies executed a pair of search warrants.

Ature Javon Gray, 28, is charged with including two counts of trafficking heroin (third offense), three counts of distribution of Schedule II drugs (third offense), two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs (third offense), two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense), one count of distribution of heroin (third offense, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (third offense) and one count of distribution within a half-mile of a school or park.

Deputies found trafficking amounts of heroin, pills, crack cocaine and marijuana after executing a pair of search warrants. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Gray on outstanding narcotics warrants and executed searches at an address in the 700 block of Fogel Street and in the 100 block of Church Street.

“During the operation, agents reported locating trafficking amounts of heroin, along with pills, crack cocaine and marijuana,” sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Gray was out on bond for charges of trafficking cocaine base (third offense), possession with intent to distribute heroin (third offense), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs (third offense), and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as possession with intent to distribute heroin (third offense), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (third offense), possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (third offense), possession with intent to distribute cocaine (third offense), possession with intent to distribute marijuana (second offense) from a more recent arrest, Lesley said.

Deputies found trafficking amounts of heroin, pills, crack cocaine and marijuana after executing a pair of search warrants. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.