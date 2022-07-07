SC Lottery
Heat advisories, warnings issued for inland areas today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11AM for Georgetown, Williamsburg, Inland Berkeley, Dorchester and Inland Colleton counties. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning today for Bamberg, Orangeburg and Clarendon counties. Another very hot day is expected with plenty of sunshine heating the temperatures up quickly this morning. The heat index will go over 100° by 10-11am with many spots nearing 105-110° by lunch time. Highs will reach the mid 90s inland this afternoon with upper 80s at the beaches. There will likely be a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening and any storms could produce very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The storm chance will continue overnight and for the next several days. The hot weather will also continue with highs in the low to mid 90s through Saturday before a cold front moves through Saturday night providing some relieve by Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening through Sunday. Stay cool, stay hydrated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

