SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

James Island residents express concern over proposed development filling wetlands

The development would build 68 townhomes, 5 workforce units and commercial space. It would also...
The development would build 68 townhomes, 5 workforce units and commercial space. It would also allow for filling in 0.23 acres of freshwater non-tidal forested wetlands.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live on James Island are rallying together and encouraging an email campaign against a development off of Folly Road and Grimball Road Extension.

The development would build 68 townhomes, 5 workforce units and commercial space. It would also allow for filling in 0.23 acres of freshwater non-tidal forested wetlands.

Greg Payton lives on Donnie Road, right off of Grimball Extension. His family has lived in the home and community for more than 100 years. The proposed development would back up to his home. He says he is worried about a lot of things, including stormwater runoff and traffic.

“They want to fill in the wetlands, and they’re going to have to cut down some trees, so if it rains, where is the water going to go? It’s going to come on our families, it’s going to be in our backyards and we’re going to be flooded under,” Payton says.

He also has concerns about how the amount of people moving in would affect traffic and the livability of his neighborhood.

“I say each unit is two cars, that’s 140, where are they going?” Payton asks “People have to go to work in the morning, how long will it take for people to come down Grimball Road Extension?”

He says he wants to attend a public hearing about the plans.

“We want to make sure that if they are going to build something, that they do it correctly,” Payton says.

The applicant developers are requesting to fill a little less than a quarter of an acre of wetlands. That filling would not have “a substantial adverse impact,” according to an Army Corps of Engineers initial study. The study found the filling would have ‘no effect’ on any federally endangered or threatened species.

The applicant is asking to fill .2 acres to construct a commercial parking lot and the other .03 to install a stormwater drainage structure, according to a June 24th, 2022, Army Corps of Engineers’ notice.

The report says the applicant will preserve the remaining .75 acres of wetlands to compensate for any impacts.

The Army Corps of Engineers is taking comments on the project through Monday, July 11. Operators of the ‘Save James Island’ Facebook page are encouraging people who are opposed to sending an email reading in part:

“I oppose the filling of any wetlands (no matter how ‘small’)…this historic area is plagued by flooding and drainage issues, and the preservation of natural wetlands and trees are our best and least-costly defense. Pleas hold a public hearing so the Army Corps of Engineers has ALL of the information, including the voice of the people who live here.”

The applicant appeared before Charleston City Technical Review Committee in April and is working to resolve some of the comments before coming back with a revised plan for the development.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested
A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Latest News

At least one candidate for the Charleston County School Board has received multiple messages...
School board candidate receives inquiry from Coalition for Kids
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs sisters killed in Friday crash near the airport involving underage driver
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested
The crash happened one mile from exit 211 near Aviation Avenue.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes closed on I-26W near Aviation Avenue