Mega Millions jackpot grows after 23 drawings without a winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is approaching the half-billion mark.

Friday night’s drawing could make one player $400 million richer. That total has a cash value of $231.7 million, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The run-up to the $400 million jackpot began on April 15 and has grown since then.

Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are approximately 1 in 24.

Mega Millions is played in 47 jurisdictions with the last drawing producing more than 700,000 winning tickets sold. South Carolina saw more than 9,000 winners.

South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $400 million jackpot, must purchase their $2 tickets by 10 p.m. Friday night for the 11 p.m. drawing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.