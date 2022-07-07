SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows after 23 drawings without a winner

The run-up to the $400 million jackpot began on April 15 and has grown after 23 drawings...
The run-up to the $400 million jackpot began on April 15 and has grown after 23 drawings without a winner.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is approaching the half-billion mark.

Friday night’s drawing could make one player $400 million richer. That total has a cash value of $231.7 million, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The run-up to the $400 million jackpot began on April 15 and has grown since then.

Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are approximately 1 in 24.

Mega Millions is played in 47 jurisdictions with the last drawing producing more than 700,000 winning tickets sold. South Carolina saw more than 9,000 winners.

South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $400 million jackpot, must purchase their $2 tickets by 10 p.m. Friday night for the 11 p.m. drawing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Latest News

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue...
Police respond to incident at N. Charleston bar
Fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire reported at a production shop at the Volvo...
Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Ridgeville Volvo plant
Daniel Island, Johns Island, outer West Ashley and parts of the peninsula could be shifting...
Charleston reveals draft plans to redistrict city council ahead of elections
A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer