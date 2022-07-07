Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Ridgeville Volvo plant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire reported at a production shop at the Volvo Car plant in Ridgeville.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:42 p.m., according to the C&B Fire Department, one of several agencies that responded.

The first firefighters arrived within 10 minutes and it took 50 firefighters just under an hour to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters worked with Volvo’s crisis management team to secure all utilities and make sure there were no additional dangers.

In addition to the C&B Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Rescue, Summerville Fire & Rescue; and the Whitesville Rural Volunteer, Caromi Volunteer and Goose Creek Fire Departments responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire.

A spokesman for the carmaker declined to comment on the fire Wednesday night.

