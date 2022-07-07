Planned Parenthood to hold ‘Day of Action’ at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, July 7, 2022, is the first public hearing from the South Carolina House of Representatives for a special Ad Hoc Committee considering abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood said it will be holding a Day of Action at the SC State House. The organization plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion will be holding their hearing in the Blatt Building at noon.

Abortion is currently banned in South Carolina after six weeks of pregnancy under the Fetal Heartbeat Law with medical and rape exceptions. A new bill introduced by state senators would completely ban all abortion.

