SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting at N. Charleston bar

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips and Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a bar on Rivers Avenue.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for a call of a woman being shot.

Officers and other emergency officials arrived on the scene and found a woman laying on the floor just inside the bar, a police report states.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue...
Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday.(Live 5)

The responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, Jacobs said.

A report states officers located a shell casing outside of the front door while securing the scene.

Jacobs says no arrests have been made, but investigators are looking at several persons of interest.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Ridgeville Volvo plant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police respond to incident at N. Charleston bar
The 10-year “Parks and Recreation for All” plan lays out the agency’s goals and identifies...
Charleston Co. Parks holding public meetings on comprehensive plan