Police investigating deadly shooting at N. Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a bar on Rivers Avenue.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for a call of a woman being shot.

Officers and other emergency officials arrived on the scene and found a woman laying on the floor just inside the bar, a police report states.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday. (Live 5)

The responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, Jacobs said.

A report states officers located a shell casing outside of the front door while securing the scene.

Jacobs says no arrests have been made, but investigators are looking at several persons of interest.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

