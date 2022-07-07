SC Lottery
Police respond to incident at N. Charleston bar

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue...
Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue before 1 a.m. Thursday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to an early-morning incident at a bar on Rivers Avenue.

Witnesses reported a large police presence before 1 a.m. at the North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue.

Police had blocked off a large area of the parking lot with crime scene tape. Police investigators were seen entering the business.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the scene.

Authorities have not yet released details about what happened or whether any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

