Resident finds ‘possible’ stick of dynamite while cleaning James Island home

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents are asked to avoid Leafwood Road as the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigates a possible explosive on James Island.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. Thursday after a resident reported finding a possible stick of dynamite while cleaning a home in the 700 block of Leafwood Rd. The resident then removed it and left the stick outside, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Investigators responding to the incident blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes.

A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.
A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.(Live 5)

“Leafwood Drive is closed, along with Fort Johnson Road between Tallwood Road and Mikell Drive,” Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad is responding to investigate.

