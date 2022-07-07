SC Lottery
Supporters rally for Charleston principal placed on administrative leave

Former students and friends of an embattled Charleston County School District principal gathered Wednesday at the Ferndale Community Center to show their support for her.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former students and friends of an embattled Charleston County School District principal gathered Wednesday afternoon to show their support for her.

Carolyn Anderson is the principal of Septima P Clark Academy who was placed on administrative leave just days after she was promoted to the position in late April.

The rally happened at the Ferndale Community Center in North Charleston where her supporters shared personal experiences with Anderson, saying she has dedicated her life to her students.

Anderson’s sister, Priscilla Miller-LaViscount, said her words have been misconstrued and twisted into something that they are not.

“You can say one thing and half of it is put on film,” she said. “And someone can tell somebody starting in the first row something and by the time it gets to the last row, it’s entirely different from what you actually said. So I hope the truth comes out of everything because her character has been defamed.”

An employee of the school filed an EEOC complaint against her in February, accusing her of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. In the complaint, the employee claimed Anderson would touch him and verbally abuse him. Through the investigation, another employee was deposed who corroborated the accusation and further said she was the subject of Anderson’s abuse as well.

RELATED: Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

The people who gathered Wednesday night say they are standing with Anderson, insisting the accusations do not represent the person they know. They say she has loved and supported her students and that some even refer to her as a second mom to many students.

By denying the allegations against Anderson, they say they hope to send a strong message.

