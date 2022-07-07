SC Lottery
Walterboro shooting victim found dead in vehicle identified

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a Walterboro-area shooting on Friday morning.

Dominique Holmes, 32, died from a gunshot wound, Coroner Richard Harvey said.

Harvey did not provide additional details about Holmes’ injuries, saying his report was not yet finalized.

Deputies found Holmes dead in her vehicle after responding to the area of Featherbed Road at around 8 a.m. Friday. Deputies reported the woman has “apparent gunshot wounds” but released no other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

