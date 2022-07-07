SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue woman trapped under public transit bus

A woman was rescued from under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The Stamford Fire Department posted video of the incident.
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a woman who was trapped under a public transit bus on Tuesday.

The Stamford Fire Department says they received multiple 911 calls about a woman who had been struck by a bus at an intersection.

Callers reported that she became trapped under it, according to WFSB.

The fire department dispatched several crews, including a ladder company. Stamford police and EMS were also called to the scene.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and confirmed that the woman was trapped under the front axle of a tandem-style CT Transit bus. The woman was conscious, alert and able to talk with firefighters.

First responders immediately began a difficult extrication process that involved stabilization of the bus and lifting it using high-pressured air bags.

The woman was safely removed from under the bus in less than 10 minutes. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said the rescue was a “valiant and flawless effort” by first responders, demonstrating their talents and capabilities.

“Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” Palmer said.

Stamford police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
Multiple North Charleston Police units responded to the North Park Grill on Rivers Avenue...
Woman arrested in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May...
2 arrested in May killing in Summerville
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan dies at 82