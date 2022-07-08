SC Lottery
1 dead, 1 arrested in fatal hit-and-run

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Tuesday night hit-and-run.

Rashad Williams was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, the North Charleston Police Department says.

Investigators say Williams was driving down Northside Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday night when he hit a bicyclist riding in front of him.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the victim was knocked off his bicycle, hit by a second vehicle and died from his injuries.

Williams was linked to evidence found at the scene by investigators, Jacobs says.

Williams was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

