Battery make midseason roster moves ahead of July 9 Military Appreciation Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery announced Friday a series of roster moves ahead of Saturday’s home match against Birmingham Legion FC. The club has added defender Charlie Asensio on loan from MLS side Austin FC and forward Alexander Dexter on a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approvals.

Shak Adams has joined USL League One side North Carolina FC on loan, pending league and federation approval, and Matteo Ritaccio has been recalled to Liverpool FC.

“After a disappointing first half of the season, we look forward to seeing how players like Charlie and Alexander can infuse energy and healthy competition to our roster,” said Club Chairman Rob Salvatore. “As opportunities to improve the roster present themselves, we will continue to act. Our fans have been incredible and continue to support the guys at Patriots Point and we owe it to them to have a strong second half.”

“We’re excited to have Asensio and Dexter join us this week,” said Head Coach Conor Casey. “Charlie had a great college career at left back and he’s a player who can immediately help our defending and push competition. Dexter gives us a bit of extra depth, he has a lot of athletic ability and is good around goal, we’re hoping he gives us a nice boost over the next month.”

Asensio (pronounced “ah-SEHN-see-oh”) arrives in the Lowcountry on loan for the remainder of 2022 but is not a stranger to South Carolina. The 22-year-old defender played four seasons at Clemson University where he helped the Tigers win the 2021 NCAA Men’s Soccer National Championship, tallying an assist in the title game. Asensio was then drafted 35th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Austin and signed by the club in February.

Charlie was an All-ACC selection in 2019 and an ACC All-Freshman Team selection in 2018. On the international stage, Asensio competed with the U.S. U-17s (six appearances) and U-19s (three appearances). He reunites with former U.S. U-19 teammate Kyle Holcomb and former Clemson teammate Daniel Kuzemka in Charleston.

Dexter joins the Battery after concluding a tenure with Loudoun United FC. The winger appeared in three matches in 2022 and scored against the Black and Yellow during the May 28 match. The goal earned him a nomination for the USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week for Week 12.

Before turning pro, Dexter played five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, Dexter appeared in 91 matches, tallying 22 goals and 22 assists. He finished his career second in all-time assists for the program. Alexander also earned All-ACC honors in 2020 and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2017. A native of Brooklyn, Dexter spent time with German academy FK Pirmasens prior to playing for Pitt.

“This entire organization, from the top down, relentlessly strives to be better every day, and that includes me. There was an enormous amount of change coming into this year, but it’s time for results, and we continue working every day to make that happen,” said Salvatore. “We have 17 games left and plenty of time to leave a mark on this season and build momentum for 2023 and beyond.”

Winger Shak Adams joins NCFC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 season. Adams made 10 total appearances for the club across all competitions.

Matteo Ritaccio returns to Liverpool FC ahead of their preseason after spending the first half of 2022 in the Lowcountry.

Asensio and Dexter will numbers 26 and 25, respectively, and will be available for selection on Saturday, July 9, when the Battery host Birmingham Legion FC at Patriots Point for Military Appreciation Night.

