Cyclists begin nearly 300 mile bike ride to end Alzheimer’s disease

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of cyclists will begin their almost 300 mile bike ride across South Carolina this weekend to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Ride to End Alzheimer’s South Carolina, formally known as A Ride to Remember started in 2009 with 20 riders who raised $16,000.

Each year their goal is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association to continue to accelerate its research efforts to find treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The money will also be used to help care for and support people and their families facing the disease.

Now, over a decade later they have raised over $750,000. This year’s goal is to raise $800,000 and one day $1,000,000.

William Sweezy was a part of the first ever ride in 2009 and participates every year. Sweezy knows first-hand what it’s like to support a loved one battling dementia.

“There are two things the association does that is incredible, support for the families, 24-hour hotline, and then to help raise money for research. Currently, there are zero survivors of Alzheimer’s, so we want one,” Sweezy says.

The group is limited to road cyclists, but a virtual challenge option is open to casual bike riders, mountain bikers and spin enthusiasts. The challenge is free and will remain open until the end of the month.

The riders will get to the Mount Pleasant area on Sunday.

To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.

