Deputies determine possible stick of dynamite was actually a firework

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a report about a possible stick of dynamite found on James Island, officials now say it was a firework.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. Thursday after a resident reported finding a possible stick of dynamite while cleaning a home in the 700 block of Leafwood Rd. The resident then removed it and left the stick outside, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Knapp said the object was actually a firework with no wrapper.

Leafwood Drive is now back open following the incident.

Investigators original blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes. The sheriff’s office bomb squad was called to investigate.

A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.
A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.(Live 5)

