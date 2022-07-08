Faculty member electrocuted at MUSC, official says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is investigating after one of their own staff members was electrocuted Friday.

The incident happened in a non-patient care area.

There is no official word yet on the condition of the employee or what led to the electrocution.

“Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by today’s event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

