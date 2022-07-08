SC Lottery
Family, community gather in N. Charleston to remember 2 sisters killed in crash

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and community members have gathered in North Charleston to honor two women who died in a crash near Charleston International Airport last week.

The Dent family said they are still in disbelief after 32-year-old Mary Alice Dent and 36-year-old Shamricka Dent died from their injuries on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just after 1 a.m. last Friday.

The two sisters were driving when they were involved in a crash with an underage and unlicensed driver, identified by his mother as being 12 years old, who was running from the police.

Officers gave chase to the underage driver for around a minute before that car collided with the Dent’s car, according to North Charleston Police.

Both women died at the scene of the crash, while the underage driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deontra Dent, their brother, said he’s running on autopilot, and the deaths of his siblings has not hit him yet.

“Mary Alice Dent, that’s her name,” he said. “She was the backbone. She was a daddy’s girl too. She would just see my father in Florence weekly. Shamricka had a lot of talent and poetry. She had a lot of ta—She was very spiritual. She was like the artistic one of the family.”

Those attending the vigil at the Community Resource Center also released blue and white balloons into the air to honor the two sisters.

A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, with a celebration of life happening on Saturday.

