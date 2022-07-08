SC Lottery
Lowcountry Food Bank announces 2nd annual Walk to Fight Hunger

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank announced the return of an event designed to bring awareness to food insecurities in coastal South Carolina for its second year.

The family-friendly Walk to Fight Hunger event aims to bring awareness to hunger issues and raise funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs.

“The food insecurity rate remains high at more than 11% in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina we serve. This is equivalent to 161,430 of our neighbors, of whom 45,540 are children,” Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President & CEO, said. “Our work to ensure that every neighbor who experiences food insecurity has equitable access to healthy food remains focused and strategic while we navigate economic inflationary issues, higher food and transportation costs, and food procurement challenges. The need is still great to ensure our neighbors who face hunger can live a healthy life. We encourage our community to participate in the Walk this fall and learn a little more about hunger issues at the event.”

The 5K walk is set for Sept. 18 at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston.

Other events include a one-mile fun loop walk and a food drive. Food trucks, face painting and music will also be on site for attendees.

Everyone is encouraged to put together fundraising walk teams and celebrate with the community.

Whether you have a walking team together, are a virtual walker, an attendee or just want to donate, it is all to benefit those hungry right here in the Lowcountry.

For more information or to register for the event visit the Lowcountry Food Bank’s website.

