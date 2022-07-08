New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement response to the Memorial Day mass shooting in downtown Charleston that injured 12 people, including three law enforcement officers.

The shooting on South Street is still under investigation by the Charleston Police Department, but the new video from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment their teams arrived on the scene to help police.

Through a public records request, this brand new dash cam video shows deputies rushing down the streets of downtown Charleston to get to the South Street area.

Charleston Police say the incident began when an officer responded to a noise complaint about a loud party. When that first officer got to the scene, gunshots rang out.

The hours of dash cam footage show Charleston County deputies assisting Charleston Police, blocking off streets and trying to contain the scene.

According to police, nine people were shot, including a 17-year-old girl. Glass shrapnel injured one police officer. Two Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies were hurt after officials say they got to the scene to assist and were assaulted.

You can see one of those arrests here in the dash cam footage.

Tahira McGee was charged with second-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest and Ayesha McGee was charged with third-degree assault and battery. A report states Ayesha McGee cursed and verbally berated deputies and attempted to “body slam” one deputy to the ground.

Another report says Tahira McGee hit a deputy across the face and was then wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

A third person, Deljavon Simmons, was arrested in connection to the incident. He’s charged with five counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Court records show Tahira and Ayesha Mcgee are out on bond. Simmons remains in jail.

We reached out to Charleston Police for any updates and are waiting to hear back.

