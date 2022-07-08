‘Pick Me! SC’ adoption event begins Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of animal shelters, rescues and Petco locations across South Carolina are teaming up for a statewide adoption event with the goal of adopting 1,500 animals.

Organized by Charleston Animal Shelter’s No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, “Pick Me! SC” aims to save 1,500 animal lives through adoption.

Organizers say most shelters are offering no-cost or low-cost adoptions for the duration of the 10-day event.

Most Petco stores in the state are hosting shelters and rescues during the event to reach more potential adopters, but organizers say to check with local stores for more information.

The event begins Friday and runs through July 18.

