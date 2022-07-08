Police searching for man wanted for questioning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they want to question a man about a missing woman.

Police want to talk with Mark Francis Keith, 62, described as 5′09″ weighing 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Keith was last seen with the missing woman at the Econo Lodge in Summerville, according to police.

If you see Keith, call the department at 843-740-2521 or call Detective Cameron Miller at 843-708-3263.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.