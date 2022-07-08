Police trying to identify suspects in Charleston Gucci theft
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a downtown Charleston Gucci thief.
Police say several items were stolen from the Gucci store on Market Street Wednesday.
The value of items lost is at least $6,600.
Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals pictured above is asked to call 843-720-3924 or email officer Butillo at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.
