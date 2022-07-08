SC Lottery
Police trying to identify suspects in Charleston Gucci theft

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a downtown Charleston Gucci thief.

The value of items lost is at least $6,600.

Police say this vehicle was used in the incident.
Police say this vehicle was used in the incident.(Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals pictured above is asked to call 843-720-3924 or email officer Butillo at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.

