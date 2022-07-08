Police: Woman arrested after spitting on, kicking officer

SC Lottery
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman is facing charges after she became combative with a police officer Friday morning.

Makaylia Rager, 24, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the North Charleston Police Department says.

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard around 5 a.m. Friday morning in reference to a domestic involving a weapon, a police report states.

Officers say they were speaking with Rager when they noticed a bag, which Rager said was hers.

A police report states the bag contained a narcotic smoking pipe and a clear baggy with a “crystal-like rock substance” that was later field-tested for meth.

The report states Rager became combative when officers tried to take her into custody and spit on an officer before kicking them in the groin.

Officers say once Rager was taken into custody she began kicking and banging her head on the cage of the patrol car and was taken by EMS to a hospital for evaluation.

Rager was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

