Scattered storms possible through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected over the next couple days as a cold front helps to increase the chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning with a few showers possible near the coast by late morning. Isolated rain and storms will roam the area this afternoon with some of you getting rain, some of you dealing with the heat and humidity. Highs will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will peak around 100° and 105° for most! A few storms are possible this evening and overnight with more scattered storms possible this weekend. A cold front will arrive on Sunday helping to bring down the temperatures and humidity a touch for Sunday and early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

