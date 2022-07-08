Stingrays agree to terms with Chase Stewart

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Chase Stewart for the 2022-23 season.

”I am very excited to be back with the Rays,” said Stewart. “I had an amazing experience on our run to the Kelly Cup Finals a couple years ago. I’ve missed the game a lot the past year and I am very hungry to get back out on the ice. I am looking forward to being back in South Carolina and getting to learn from Coach Kotyk again.”

Stewart, 25, is set to begin his fourth season of professional hockey, appearing in 55 games with the Fort Wayne Komets from 2018-20 before suiting up for the Stingrays in 2020-21 for 17 games.

Throughout his ECHL career, the physical defenseman has amassed 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists in 72 contests.

”Chase is a big physical presence who keeps the game simple,” said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. “He protects his teammates and adds toughness on the backend. His addition to our team will add more than just an on-ice presence. He is a great teammate in the locker room as well.”

The Marathon, Ont. native played major junior hockey from 2014-2018 before joining the Komets that fall.

From 2014-16, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner dressed for 93 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

In addition, the right-handed defenseman played in 101 combined games for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL from 2016-18 where he tallied 40 points on eight goals and 32 assists while helping Saint John capture the 2017 QMJHL championship.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form. For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.