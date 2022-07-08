SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead in a shed in the 1700 block of...
Coroner IDs body found in burning shed
A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May...
2 arrested in May killing in Summerville
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in attack
FILE PHOTO - Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill.,...
Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims
Chimere McWhite said her son had been smoking marijuana, sneaking outside and stealing her...
‘This could have been prevented’: Mother of 12-year-old suspect in fatal crash speaks out