Vasquez Stays Hot; RiverDogs Win Fourth Straight Game

Charleston, SC - Willy Vasquez continued his success at the plate, as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park by a score of 8-4. The game was played in front of a crowd of 5, 351.

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Angel Galarraga and Ryan Spikes both walked, and Carson Williams was hit by a pitch. Then, with the bases loaded, Vasquez crushed a ball over the left field wall for his third home run of the season to make it 6-4. For the RiverDogs (6-6, 52-26), this was the second grand slam in the series, and the third of the season.

The GreenJackets (2-10, 38-40) scored first in the top of the third inning off of RHP Daiveyon Whittle. With a runner at first base, Brandol Mezquita got a base hit into right field. Cal Conley advanced to third and came around to score, as Oneill Manzueta threw the ball away from Vasquez at third base to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

They added three more in the fourth inning. Stephen Paolini led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a stolen base. After a single from Braulio Vasquez, Connor Blair hit into a double play that scored Paolini. Three batters later, Conley hit a 2-run triple into right field to make it 4-0.

The RiverDogs responded with two in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back walks, Manzueta got the RiverDogs on the board with an RBI single. This was the first hit in the game for the RiverDogs. Two pitches later, Vasquez scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

The RiverDogs got two more in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two runners on base, Vasquez knocked in hit fifth run of the game with a base hit. After a stolen base, he came around to score on an error to make it 8-4.

RHP Neraldo Catalina (1-0) got the win for the RiverDogs, going 2.0 innings and striking out two batters. Brayden Theriot followed with 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. For Augusta, James Acuna (1-2) was charged with the loss.

With two more hits tonight, Vasquez extended his hitting streak to seven games. His grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning was his first home run hit since May 12.

Ballpark Fun

On the second Military Appreciation Night of the season alongside Boeing, the RiverDogs inducted two more military members into the Hall of Honor. In a pre-game ceremony on the field, Master Sergeant Eddie Negrón of the United States Army and Colonel Marc E. Greene of the Unites States Air Force became the sixth class of inductees.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday night at 7:05, as the RiverDogs try to take the series against the GreenJackets. JJ Goss (0-4, 5.85) will take the mound for the RiverDogs, while RHP Luis Vargas (2-4, 4.11) will toe the rubber for the GreenJackets. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for another Rev Federal Credit Union fireworks show.

