SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead in a shed in the 1700 block of...
Coroner IDs body found in burning shed
A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May...
2 arrested in May killing in Summerville
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash involving N. Charleston Police officer

Latest News

Authorities say a woman is facing charges after she became combative with a police officer...
Police: Woman arrested after spitting on, kicking officer
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech