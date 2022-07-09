SC Lottery
1 dead following shooting at Summerville apartment complex

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly...
Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly causing a disturbance in the pool area.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday night at a Summerville apartment complex that left a man dead.

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly causing a disturbance in the pool area.

After investigating and the dispute was resolved, deputies left the scene. However, they were called back an hour later, around 7:55 p.m., to reports of shots fired.

“During the course of the investigation, we’ve determined this is an isolated incident and that the first disturbance call that we responded to is related to the fatal shooting,” Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

When deputies arrived back at the apartment, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Drayton. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no official word on a possible suspect at this time.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the name of the victim.

