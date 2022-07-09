SC Lottery
Augusta snaps nine-game skid with 6-2 triumph over RiverDogs

RiverDogs Greenjackets
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets held off several late rally attempts by the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night to earn their first win of the series by a 6-2 score at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory by the road team snapped their nine-game losing streak and ended the four-game winning streak the RiverDogs brought into play.

The GreenJackets (39-40) broke through first in a game that began with quality pitching from both teams. 

JJ Goss set a new career-best in both innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (7), but suffered the loss when Augusta pushed across a run in his final frame. Braulio Vasquez reached on a bunt single with one out in the fifth and advanced into scoring position with a stolen base.

Eliezel Stevens lined a base hit into right field to drive him in and make it 1-0. The game shifted heavily in Augusta’s favor in the sixth. 

Jonny Cuevas entered from the bullpen and lasted just 0.1 of an inning, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks.

Brandon Parker hit a three-run home run in the frame and both Vasquez and Stevens added RBI singles to push the margin to 6-0. 

The RiverDogs (52-27) tried several times to get back in the game with a big inning, but fell short on each occasion. 

Carson Williams put them on the board with an RBI single in the sixth inning, but the frame ended with the bases loaded. 

Rob Griswold stranded two men on base in the eighth and came back out for the ninth. 

The RiverDogs pulled within 6-2 on Logan Allen’s RBI single, but Alejandro Pie grounded out to the mound with the tying run in the on-deck circle to end the contest.  Williams was the only RiverDogs batter to finish with multiple hits, ending the night 2-4. 

Augusta was led by Parker’s four-hit performance.The work of Sandy Gaston on the mound was a highlight for the home team. 

The hard-throwing right-hander went 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.  Antonio Menendez finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning. 

Ballpark Fun

In the afternoon, RiverDogs players and staff played several games in the outfield with children and staff from Windwood Farms, a non-profit that brings help, hope and healing to neglected and abused boys in the Lowcountry.

The festivities ended with a spirited kickball game and lunch in the ballpark. 

The event was part of Nice-Ness Week with Breeze Airways in which the two organizations have partnered to spread niceness around the city by volunteering at various non-profits.

The series continues with game five on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

RHP Ben Peoples (3-3, 3.42) will make his second start of the week against LHP Sam Strickland (1-0, 1.14) of the GreenJackets. Make sure to stick around until the end of the game on Bubble Night at The Joe. 

Following the contest, fans will be given thousands of bottles of bubbles and instructed to send them skyward at the same time to create a unique visual. 

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

