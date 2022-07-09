SC Lottery
Charleston Co. under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The advisory will be active till 6:30 p.m.
The advisory will be active till 6:30 p.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Charleston County Saturday afternoon.

The advisory will be active till 6:30 p.m.

“Locations impacted include Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff,” NWS said.

Impacts could include damage to trees and powerlines.

Earlier, Beaufort and Colleton counties were also under the warning.

