Community Health and Wellness fair in North Charleston offers free health screenings

Palmetto palace, in partnership with various organizations, as well as Saint Matthews church, hosted their second annual Day of Hope Cherokee/Chicora Family Fun Health and Community Wellness Fair Saturday.(Live5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto palace, in partnership with various organizations, as well as Saint Matthews church, hosted their second annual Day of Hope Cherokee/Chicora Family Fun Health and Community Wellness Fair Saturday.

At the event they offered free health screenings, free lunch, free community resources and various activities.

Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, the Founder and Executive Director of Palmetto Palace, said events like these are so important for spreading hope in the community, and raising awareness about resources that are available nearby.

“When you think about hope, you think about something you can look forward to, it makes you smile,” Gibbs said. “So that’s what today is about- Hope, learning about other organizations, getting a meal, safety, having fun, family-friendly and its free.”

The Salvation Army, The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Animal Society were just a handful of the many organizations in attendance. For a full list of community partners and participating organizations, click here.

For more information about the Palmetto Palace, visit their website.

