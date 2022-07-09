SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies MUSC facilities member electrocuted on the job

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Walterboro man died last month at an MUSC campus building where he was working.

Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, died on July 8 at approximately 9:49 a.m. in the Strom Thurmond Research Building as a result of electrocution, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Wiggins was working on an electrical panel at the time of his death.

MUSC said the incident happened in a non-patient care area.

“Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by today’s event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine said at the time of the incident.

O’Neal said an autopsy confirmed Wiggins died by electrocution.

MUSC Public Safety is investigating the man’s death.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

Latest News

The town of Kiawah Island confirmed President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will...
Bidens to vacation on Kiawah Island, town confirms
Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy wants get 75 percent of students...
Kennedy lays out ‘aggressive’ 5-year goals for school district
The Charleston County School District's Department of Planning and Real Estate projects that...
Parents share concerns about Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen