Coroner identifies MUSC facilities member electrocuted on the job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Walterboro man died last month at an MUSC campus building where he was working.

Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, died on July 8 at approximately 9:49 a.m. in the Strom Thurmond Research Building as a result of electrocution, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Wiggins was working on an electrical panel at the time of his death.

MUSC said the incident happened in a non-patient care area.

“Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by today’s event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine said at the time of the incident.

O’Neal said an autopsy confirmed Wiggins died by electrocution.

MUSC Public Safety is investigating the man’s death.

