Deputies on scene fatal shooting in Summerville area
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday night at a Summerville apartment complex.
Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area around 7:55 p.m.
Cpl. Carli Drayton says the scene is very active, and more information will be released soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.