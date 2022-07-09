Deputies on scene fatal shooting in Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday night at a Summerville apartment complex.

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area around 7:55 p.m.

Cpl. Carli Drayton says the scene is very active, and more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.