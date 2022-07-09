SC Lottery
Dodging showers and storms this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An approaching cold front will keep clouds in the forecast today. With more clouds, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front this afternoon and evening. The front will stall nearby through early next week, which will bring higher than normal rain and storm chances Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and storms can be expected during this time frame with the front nearby. Anything that develops through Monday will be slow moving. Some spots could end up with a few inches of rain through Monday, depending on where activity sets up each day. Isolated instances of flooding can’t be ruled out. With more clouds and activity Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will briefly build back into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday before another front approaches by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

