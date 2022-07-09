Dorchester Co. homeowners say drainage issues causing damage to homes

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some homeowners in Dorchester County near Summerville say their houses are being damaged due to drainage issues which have been ongoing for several months.

Louis Latten said so far, he has spent around $12,000 trying to fix water-related damage to his home along Monroe Road near Ladson Road.

One visible spot of damage is at his garage door, where the water line could be seen a couple of feet off the ground with some rusting at the bottom of the door.

Latten said it has not rained in days, yet there is standing water in pillars dug to help fix his foundation and in his front and side yards. He said runoff from Monroe Road is causing the issues.

Because of the standing water, Latten said he cannot cut his grass and has started getting fines from his homeowner’s association for his lawn being overgrown.

“The water will reach my door,” he said. “It will reach the stairs, my walkway. Right now, there’s actually water. It hadn’t rained all day, but if you take a look at my walkway, you’re going to see a puddle of water on my walkway, and the water will actually come under the hedges.”

Monroe Road is maintained by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, who came out earlier Friday at Latten’s request.

A spokesperson for the department said they will be scheduling a truck to clean out their drains, which they said is heavily backed up, and replace the top of the drain.

Latten said he hopes these fixes will not only help solve the standing water issues at his home, but his neighbors home, as well.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.