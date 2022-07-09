SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort

The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) – Wild Dunes Resort and Hyatt Corporation are facing a new lawsuit after a windy day on their property left a woman injured, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges in June of 2021, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair on the Isle of Palms near the Wild Dunes Resort when she was hit in the face by an unanchored beach umbrella owned by the resort.

Her face and nose were “shattered” and required “extensive repair surgery,” according to the suit.

Kelly’s husband Theodore witnessed the incident; he suffered injuries while providing aid to his wife, the suit claims.

The documents filed in Charleston County go on to say the resort failed to properly inspect, install, anchor and restrain beach umbrellas, in addition to failing to monitor weather conditions.

The suit also claims the resort violated policies and procedures for umbrella installation/removal given the weather conditions.

Kelly claims in the suit that the resort was reckless, careless and negligent.

As of Friday night, there is no court date scheduled for this case yet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said 24-year-old Taneisha Brown surrendered...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar; Woman arrested
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a man was found dead in a shed in the 1700 block of...
Coroner IDs body found in burning shed
Chimere McWhite said her son had been smoking marijuana, sneaking outside and stealing her...
‘This could have been prevented’: Mother of 12-year-old suspect in fatal crash speaks out
A second North Charleston Police officer's dashcam video shows the crash scene immediately...
GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police release dashcam video in deadly crash involving officer
The Summerville Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a May...
2 arrested in May killing in Summerville

Latest News

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area around 7:55 p.m.
Deputies on scene fatal shooting in Summerville area
Louis Latten said so far he has spent around $12,000 trying to fix water-related damage to his...
Dorchester Co. homeowners say drainage issues causing damage to homes
Racial Justice Network advocates gather for a news conference.
Activists calling for security measures at club after deadly shooting
Police say several items were stolen from the Gucci store on Market Street Wednesday.
Police trying to identify suspects in Charleston Gucci theft