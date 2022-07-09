SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one dead in Berkeley County late Friday night.

It happened on U.S. Route 52 near Jessamine Road at approximately 11:40 p.m., which is roughly 2 miles west of Moncks Corner, according a spokesman with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The deceased driver was driving west on U.S. Route 52 when they drifted left off of the roadway and struck a fence and overturned.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the spokesman with the SCDPS.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver in this crash.

