Detectives investigating fatal North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead in North Charleston early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a report of gunfire in the 7600 block of Winchester Street.

They found a car that had crashed into a ditch and an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a spokesman with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Charleston County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Deputies, including K-9 units, searched the area for potential suspects but no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the man killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

