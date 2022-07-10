FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Sunday.
Because of the threat of flooding, today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
The flash flood watch starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Several spots have the potential to pick up between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Those in downtown Charleston later today, will need to watch conditions during high tide.
If heavy rain is falling during high tide around 6 p.m., road closures and flooding are likely.
