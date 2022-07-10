SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Sunday.
A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Sunday.(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot and Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Sunday.

Because of the threat of flooding, today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The flash flood watch starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Several spots have the potential to pick up between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Those in downtown Charleston later today, will need to watch conditions during high tide.

If heavy rain is falling during high tide around 6 p.m., road closures and flooding are likely.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments in the Nexton area in reference to people reportedly...
1 dead following shooting at Summerville apartment complex
The incident happened in a non-patient care area.
Facilities member electrocuted at MUSC, official says
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement...
New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting
Police say several items were stolen from the Gucci store on Market Street Wednesday.
Police trying to identify suspects in Charleston Gucci theft

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding possible later today
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
The advisory will be active till 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Co. under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast