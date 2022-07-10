FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch issued for portions of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Sunday.

Because of the threat of flooding, today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The flash flood watch starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Slow moving showers and storms this afternoon/evening could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Several spots could pick up around 2-4" of rain with locally higher amounts possible. pic.twitter.com/D8CQvG6Yz9 — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) July 10, 2022

Several spots have the potential to pick up between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Those in downtown Charleston later today, will need to watch conditions during high tide.

If heavy rain is falling during high tide around 6 p.m., road closures and flooding are likely.

